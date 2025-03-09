Name of potential new AEW show leaked [Reports]

AEW might've reportedly leaked the name of its new show. The company has just filed a major trademark.

All Elite Wrestling has come a long way since its inception in 2019. The Jacksonville-based promotion has expanded its roster size, and until last year, the promotion had three weekly shows. It looks like the company is still not done growing and is constantly evolving.

Tony Khan's promotion has now filed a new trademark on March 7th for the term "AEW Spring Breakthru," which could be the name of a new beach-themed show. Although this is not confirmed, it should be noted that there is a high probability of AEW giving special names to its weekly shows, such as Winter is Coming, Fight for the Fallen, etc. The filing reads as follows:

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling." [H/T: SI.com]

Vince Russo warned Tony Khan over a recent AEW segment

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet have been feuding with each other for the past couple of weeks. These two men are set to lock horns at Revolution 2025. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, both men signed the contract for their bout this week on Dynamite. Towards the end of the segment, Ricochet attempted to stab Swerve with a pair of scissors. However, the former AEW World Champion stopped him and stabbed him with a pair of scissors he brought with him. This segment didn't sit well with Vince Russo.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo criticized Tony Khan for the segment, stating that he relies on shock factor since he cannot write a proper television show. He also warned Tony Khan that they would continue to lose audiences and might eventually lose their TV deal.

"You're gonna go down to 400,000. Then you're gonna go down to 300,000. Then you're gonna lose your television deal, Tony Khan. What is the intent there? Tell me what the intent there. Ricochet pulls out a scissor and what? He's gonna kill Swerve Strickland? Is that what he's gonna do, bro? He's gonna kill Swerve Strickland with a scissor. That's what you want me to believe. This is the AEW that MJF says I need to watch."

It will be interesting to see whether Vince Russo's prediction about the Jacksonville-based promotion will come true.

