The absence of a talented star from AEW television has left fans wondering about her status. Once a key figure in the company, the 29-year-old has not appeared on weekly programming since January 2023. However, a new report has shed light on the talent's current status within the company.
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Tay Melo remains under contract with AEW and is in excellent physical condition, but her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion is dependent on the promotion's creative plans.
Melo last competed at STARDOM's New Year Dream event in January 2025, when she teamed up with Mina Shirakawa in a losing effort against Athena and Thekla. While fans haven't seen the 29-year-old on All Elite Wrestling TV since the January 13, 2023, edition of Rampage, Melo has stayed active on Instagram, where she often shares videos showcasing her fitness routine.
Tay Melo recently shared a heartfelt message for AEW star and husband Sammy Guevara
Earlier this month, Tay Melo shared a touching moment with her husband, Sammy Guevara, on social media. Despite being on hiatus from in-ring action, Melo is often seen as a visible and affectionate presence online, especially in support of Guevara.
The reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion recently posted a motivational message on X (FKA Twitter):
“With all that I am, I continue on this path.”
In response, Tay Melo simply wrote, “I love you,” to which Guevara replied, “I love you more.” The heartfelt exchange sheds light on their close bond, regularly seen across social media platforms.
Melo, who signed with Tony Khan's promotion in September 2020, married Guevara in August 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Luna, in November 2023. Tay's last in-ring appearance in AEW saw her team up with Anna Jay and battle Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight. It will be interesting to see if she returns to weekly programming in the coming months.