Tay Melo sends a heartfelt message to Sammy Guevara amid AEW hiatus

AEW star Tay Melo has not wrestled for All Elite Wrestling in ages. The Brazilian native signed with the Jacksonville-based company in 2020, initially showcasing immense promise. However, it appears as if fans have forgotten that she is still a roster member.

Tay Melo is married to the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion, Sammy Guevara. The two wrestlers tied the knot in August 2022. They have a daughter, Luna Guevara, born in November 2023. Melo and the Spanish God have an unbreakable bond. They often express affection for each other on social media, and a few hours ago, they did it again on social media.

Guevara posted a picture of himself on his X/Twitter handle with an inspirational description.

"With all that I am I continue on this path #KeepGoing #Destiny," wrote the former TNT Champion.

Interestingly, his wife replied to the photo by telling Guevara that she loved him. The Spanish God responded by saying that he loved her more.

AEW star Sammy Guevara on journey from working in fast food chains to achieving professional wrestling glory

In a 2023 interview with TV Insider, Guevara opened up on his journey from working in fast food restaurants to making a career in professional wrestling. The 31-year-old's journey is inspirational, and there is no doubt that he deserves all the success he has achieved so far.

"Any fast food place I’ve pretty much worked at them all. I feel like everything has been a slow grind. I’ve been doing this now for 13 years. Along the way on the independents I would find whatever part-time job I could and go and use that money to drive on the weekends to try and make it. Along the way, you never know what is going to happen," said the AEW star. (H/T TV Insider)

Sammy Guevara's ROH World Tag Team Championship reign with Dustin Rhodes has been decent. Hopefully, Tony Khan will give him a major role in AEW soon.

