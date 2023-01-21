WWE were reportedly interested in signing The Briscoes; possible reason why the talks fell through

According to a recent report, WWE had an interest in bringing The Briscoes into the company at one point.

The wrestling world has been rocked by the news that Jay Briscoe passed away earlier this week. He died in a car accident which has left his two daughters in critical condition. Tributes have poured in for the Ring of Honor veteran as someone who has led such a glittering career that has touched so many.

Dave Meltzer wrote about the 13-time ROH tag champ in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He described the Stamford promotion's interest in the tag team, which never manifested in an official move. Talks were said to have broken down between the parties:

"WWE at the time was very interested in the Briscoes, and rescinded that interest. There was a time in 2015 when WWE offered them a spot, but the money figure was low enough that they didn’t take it considering it would take them away from working at their family’s chicken ranch." - Dave Meltzer wrote.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager The last ever Briscoes promo.



These two together were always hilarious yet intimidating at the same time. Damn, they could hype you up for a match in instant.



The last ever Briscoes promo.These two together were always hilarious yet intimidating at the same time. Damn, they could hype you up for a match in instant.https://t.co/dvDw1G7hsw

At the time of his passing, Jay Briscoe was still recognized as one half of the current ROH World Tag Team Champions. He and his brother, Mark, defeated FTR at last year's Final Battle event in December.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Dynamite results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

$200 Value Bet $5, Win $200 instantly on NFL 🏈 CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place any +$5 bet on NFL

Place any +$5 bet on NFL Get $200 in free bets instantly! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

WWE acknowledged Jay Briscoe's passing during NXT

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W On air, NXT's Vic Joseph and Booker T sent their condolences to Jay Briscoe's family following his passing tonight. On air, NXT's Vic Joseph and Booker T sent their condolences to Jay Briscoe's family following his passing tonight.

Briscoe's passing even got acknowledgment during NXT. Commentators Vic Joseph and Booker T shared the news with those watching the show, and sent their condolences to Briscoe's family.

The acknowledgment took place instead of another segment that had been planned. It's been suggested that The New Day were instead to host a funeral segment for their feud with Pretty Deadly.

When news emerged that Briscoe had passed, the decision was made to replace the segment and use that time to honor the veteran.

Do you wish The Briscoes had a run in Vince McMahon's promotion? Let us know in the comments below.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes