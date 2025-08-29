  • home icon
  • AEW
  • People in AEW were unhappy with popular star's comments; he no longer appears for the company - Reports

People in AEW were unhappy with popular star's comments; he no longer appears for the company - Reports

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 29, 2025 04:03 GMT
An AEW name will not be seen for a long time [Image Credit: AEW
An AEW name will not be seen for a long time [Image Credit: AEW's X]

A popular name in AEW recently badmouthed the promotion, and these comments reportedly didn't sit well with backstage personnel. Well-known rapper Action Bronson has made several appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Wrestling in the squared circle was also his lifelong dream, which he achieved in the company.

Ad

Action Bronson accompanied Hook multiple times in 2022. He also teamed up with the former FTW Champion and faced Matt Menard and Angelo Parker at the 2022 Grand Slam Rampage episode. He didn't appear on TV much after that. Earlier this year, he commented on how AEW's backstage environment was weird, which upset many people.

According to Fightful, a recent update suggests that things have been settled down a bit between the two parties over the months. Hook, who was coming out to Bronson's song, changed his due to the tension earlier.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Former AEW name Action Bronson wants to join WWE

The rapper drew a lot of eyes to the Jacksonville-based promotion during his run. However, it is unlikely that he will be part of the TV anymore after his recent comments.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour, Action Bronson said that WWE performers like Bad Bunny and Travis Scott didn't know how to wrestle, while he actually did.

Ad
“Bad Bunny? Come on. Travis [Scott]. We have history. These motherf**kers don’t know how to wrestle. I wrestled. I sold out the motherf**king Arthur Ashe Stadium. I was ready to frog splash off the top, but they didn’t want to take the bump. They didn’t want to take the face-buster. I got all kinds of videos," he said.
Ad

When asked about a possible run in the sports entertainment juggernaut, he had an interesting answer.

“I threw a little lure out there."

It will be interesting to see which promotion Action Bronson appears in next.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications