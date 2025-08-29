People in AEW were unhappy with popular star's comments; he no longer appears for the company - Reports

A popular name in AEW recently badmouthed the promotion, and these comments reportedly didn't sit well with backstage personnel. Well-known rapper Action Bronson has made several appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Wrestling in the squared circle was also his lifelong dream, which he achieved in the company.Action Bronson accompanied Hook multiple times in 2022. He also teamed up with the former FTW Champion and faced Matt Menard and Angelo Parker at the 2022 Grand Slam Rampage episode. He didn't appear on TV much after that. Earlier this year, he commented on how AEW's backstage environment was weird, which upset many people.According to Fightful, a recent update suggests that things have been settled down a bit between the two parties over the months. Hook, who was coming out to Bronson's song, changed his due to the tension earlier.Former AEW name Action Bronson wants to join WWEThe rapper drew a lot of eyes to the Jacksonville-based promotion during his run. However, it is unlikely that he will be part of the TV anymore after his recent comments.While speaking with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour, Action Bronson said that WWE performers like Bad Bunny and Travis Scott didn't know how to wrestle, while he actually did.“Bad Bunny? Come on. Travis [Scott]. We have history. These motherf**kers don’t know how to wrestle. I wrestled. I sold out the motherf**king Arthur Ashe Stadium. I was ready to frog splash off the top, but they didn’t want to take the bump. They didn’t want to take the face-buster. I got all kinds of videos,&quot; he said.When asked about a possible run in the sports entertainment juggernaut, he had an interesting answer.“I threw a little lure out there.&quot;It will be interesting to see which promotion Action Bronson appears in next.