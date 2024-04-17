People pushing for AEW to sign two former world champions, WWE update - Reports

AEW is always on a signing spree with Tony Khan bringing in several big names to the company since its inception in 2019. And whenever there's speculation of a particular wrestler or even a tag team at the end of their contract, there are already rumors that Khan might be looking to sign them up.

One such team is the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, who have performed in several wrestling promotions, including NJPW. Shelley and Sabin became free agents earlier this month ending their run with TNA Wrestling. While there were rumors about the tag team debuting in WWE during WrestleMania, BodySlam.net recently reported that the veteran tag team is heading to All Elite Wrestling.

WrestlePurists added to the report and noted that some creative pitches were already made internally and many individuals are trying to get them signed with the Jacksonville-based company. Fightful Select added that WWE didn't have any talks with the tag team about a possible deal.

The Motor City Machine Guns was formed in 2006 and they went on to have multiple tag team reigns in TNA, ROH, and NJPW. They also appeared on Dynamite in August 2022 in a six-man tag-team match.

AEW has signed some big names in 2024

AEW has been bringing some of the biggest names and most 'over' wrestlers since 2019. Tony Khan has signed Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Christian, Chris Jericho, and others to the promotion.

Khan has also brought in names like Sting and surprised audiences by bringing 75-year-old Ric Flair back to weekly programming.

Some of the recent top signees include Adam Copeland, Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay. AEW's trust in the wrestler's potential is working for them. NXT's Isaiah Scott is having a glorious run in the Jacksonville-based company as Swerve Strickland, where he heads the Mogul Embassy.

Toni Storm, who was with NXT and is a one-time NXT UK Women's Champion, is the current Women's World Champion in the Jacksonville-based company and might be all set to have a feud with Mercedes Mone, who has earlier wrestled in WWE as Sasha Banks.

