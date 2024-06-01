Popular AEW name's in-ring return after 13 years canceled - Reports

A top AEW personality was set to return to the squared circle; however, according to recent reports, the return has been called off. The name in question is none other than Nigel McGuinness.

The former NXT Commentator signed with AEW almost two years ago. Nigel McGuinness currently calls the action on Ring of Honor and AEW Collision. The veteran also provides commentary on Pay-Per-Views. However, many have wondered whether the ROH Legend will ever step back into the squared circle 13 years after his retirement.

In a Q&A session on Fightful Select's podcast, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Nigel McGuinness was in shape and set to return to the ring last year but some things prevented the veteran's return.

“I will have a report on that sometime relatively soon. It was supposed to happen last year. He got in shape for it and unfortunately, a lot needed to be shuffled, and they couldn’t do that.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

Bryan Danielson would love to wrestle Nigel McGuinness at AEW All In

The American Dragon has had some physical battles with Nigel McGuinness during their time together in Ring of Honor. However, Nigel retired from in-ring competition in 2011 due to health issues and transitioned into a commentator. He has called the action for WWE NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live. McGuinness is currently signed to AEW as a commentator for Collision and ROH.

Speaking in a recent interview with Casual Conversations with the Classic, Bryan Danielson revealed that he would love to go one-on-one against his former rival.

"It's interesting because obviously I would love to wrestle Nigel," Danielson said. "I get afraid of fan expectations, of what it would be, because I don't know how many people have actually seen our matches, but it's like they were very physical matches...That's the thing I would be afraid of, is people's expectations of what they think it should be."

Recent reports have revealed that Nigel McGuinness' in-ring return can potentially happen in the future. It will be interesting to see if Nigel and Bryan Danielson face each other once again after a decade.