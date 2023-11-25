Popular AEW stars' show comes to an abrupt end - Reports

One of wrestling's longtime shows, credited to a popular AEW duo, has just been confirmed to be coming to an end for good. This was following recent occurrences. This would be Being the Elite (BTE), created by the Jackson brothers, Matt and Nick, also known as The Young Bucks.

The show began in 2016 when the duo and their friends were actively competing for either the independent circuit or major promotions, which included ROH, TNA, and NJPW, to name a few. This has gone on for over 365 episodes, with the latest ones featuring their time with AEW.

A few days ago, Brandon Cutler, a good friend of the Young Bucks, revealed they had finished up with BTE.

On the recent installment of the F4W Daily Update, Dave Meltzer reported that this was not simply a hiatus, but they ended the show with no plans to bring it back.

"Being The Elite on YouTube is not on hiatus, it's actually done. As of this point in time, there are no plans to bring it back," Meltzer reported.

Expand Tweet

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks to undergo character changes amidst hiatus

Following their loss against Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho at Full Gear, The Young Bucks may undergo some changes. They did not take the loss well, which could affect their future storylines.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that the Jackson Twins would take some time off AEW and come back as heels later on.

This could build the anticipation for a much bigger move as heels.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how this will all play out. Looking at the current storyline, it seems that The Bucks still have a score to settle with their former comrades in The Elite.

What are your thoughts on these developments? Let us know in the comments section below.