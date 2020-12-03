Possible backstage details on AEW-IMPACT Wrestling partnership

Kenny Omega is now AEW World Champion, thanks to some help from IMPACT Wrestling's Don Callis, Omega pinned Jon Moxley to hand him his first loss in AEW. At the end of the match, both Callis and Moxley ran to a car waiting outside the arena. Callis then laid a bombshell that everyone's questions will be answered on IMPACT Wrestling this Tuesday.

Tuesdays are the new Wednesdays! https://t.co/hGkDmkDOMS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 3, 2020

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer spoke about it and revealed that the AEW-IMPACT Wrestling was planned a while ago.

AEW-IMPACT Wrestling storyline has been in the works for a while

Meltzer spoke about the new partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. He said:

"The Callis thing has been in the works for a while. And I didn't know this...but I presume that Don Callis came up, with you know, the Omega-Jericho match. I presume he came up with this idea and Tony Khan went with it and Omega probably wanted it. And it is going to be some sort of promotional thing. And the promotions are going to be working together to a degree. Obviously, is greatly beneficial to IMPACT. It does open up the doors, which is actually great for IMPACT. You know, because, some of their guys are going to end up on AEW television probably."

Meltzer says that similar to Serena Deebs and Thunder Rosa with NWA, we could see IMPACT Wrestling talent appear on AEW Dynamite. Meltzer also speculated that Don Callis might be in a managerial role, similar to how Bobby Heenan managed former AWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Bockwinkel.

Dave Meltzer also speculated that The Young Bucks could potentially have a program on IMPACT Wrestling, considering their history with the promotion and them wanting to face Gallows and Anderson.

Advertisement

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out in the weeks to come.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T SK Wrestling.