Possible reason for CM Punk being asked to leave before WWE RAW; why other AEW stars were treated differently - Reports

AEW star CM Punk's reported backstage appearance before this week's WWE RAW has shocked the pro wrestling world. Now, we have a potential reason why The Second City Saint's stay was short-lived.

Punk hasn't been on All Elite Wrestling programming ever since the All Out pay-per-view last year. While there have been reports about his return to the promotion, the former WWE Champion's recent move has fans questioning his future in AEW.

PWInsider recently shared shed light on a variety of topics regarding CM Punk's backstage visit before Monday Night RAW. It was reported that rather than Punk being "under an AEW contract," his unceremonious WWE exit and "legal" history could be the reason why he was told to leave the arena in a short amount of time.

It also stated that AEW stars like Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo were allowed to appear on WWE TV during the Hall of Fame ceremony without any issues, despite them being signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"As we noted yesterday, one source felt that Punk was asked to leave because he was under an AEW contract. A different WWE source this morning felt that wasn't accurate, pointing out Malakai Black and Andrade el Idolo were allowed on WWE TV, sitting with their wives at the WWE Hall of Fame recently in Los Angeles. That different WWE source pointed out that the difference with Punk was that the way he left and that there was a lot of 'legal' history between the two sides in the past, so this would be a completely different situation." (H/T PWInsider)

WWE veteran shared his thoughts on CM Punk being spotted before RAW

While speaking during the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said The Second City Saint's backstage visit before RAW may not have been a publicity stunt.

He added that while CM Punk wouldn't show up there "for no reason," he didn't have a meeting set up with anybody and was subsequently asked to leave.

"Maybe it wasn’t a publicity stunt? Maybe all of it is true? As far as him trying to talk to someone. Maybe him showing up in the building – if he showed up, he showed up for a reason, he didn’t just show up for no reason. If he got kicked out of the building, he obviously didn’t have a meeting with anybody. Okay? Those two don’t go together. You don’t show up for a meeting and then get kicked out of a building." [12:42 onward].

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Straight Edge Superstar after his latest stunt this week.

