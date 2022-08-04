Possible unfortunate update on AEW star MJF's pro wrestling future and potential WWE talks

MJF continues to be absent from AEW and professional wrestling, and recent reports have not indicated any change in the situation.

The Salt of the Earth has not been seen ever since he cut an explosive promo on the post-Double or Nothing episode of Dynamite. In the segment, he criticized the management of the promotion and called President Tony Khan "a f*****g mark."

Fightful Select has now reported that no one in AEW has admitted hearing from the Long Islander since his controversial promo. It is also said that plenty of people who have worked with him and/or are close to him have said they have had no communication as of yet.

It has reportedly been confirmed that he remained in Los Angeles for several days following the promo, conducting what was described as on-screen, non-wrestling-related meetings.

Additionally, it is rumored that MJF was in New Jersey filming with cast members of Impractical Jokers, a show on TruTV, which like TNT and TBS, belongs to Warner Bros. Discovery. It is yet to be seen whether or not filming was for the actual show or something else.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle I still can't believe MJF cut the most sizzling promo of the last five years then completely dropped off the face of the earth.



Fightful concluded the report by saying that nobody has said they've heard Tony Khan speak about MJF since the promo, and nobody in wrestling said they've spoken to MJF since his disappearance.

There is also some belief from a select few within AEW that MJF is still angling for a switch to WWE, but Fightful stressed that this is not new information since the promo.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg doesn't believe the AEW Star will move the needle if he gets his switch

Speaking during Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws show, Road Dogg agreed with Vince Russo's estimation that MJF wouldn't be a success in WWE due to the writing team they have in place.

Known best for his Attitude Era role as one-half of the New Age Outlaws and as part of D-Generation X, the Hall of Famer also posited his belief that MJF wouldn't be a "needle mover" should he make the switch.

"I don't think he [MJF] would work within the same parameters and if he didn't, he wouldn't be there. Also, he's not a huge guy, I mean his in-ring work is good, he's not gonna move the needle or anything, I don't think. But, nobody does these days so I'm not really dogging him too much," Road Dogg said.

MJF last wrestled for AEW at Double or Nothing, where he faced his former bodyguard and current TNT Champion Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem obliterated Maxwell in a one-sided beating and what could be the latter's last match in the promotion.

