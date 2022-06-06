Possible update on how long Bryan Danielson will be out of action following injury at AEW Double of Nothing

As per recent reports, a timeframe on AEW star Bryan Danielson's absence following an injury sustained at Double or Nothing has possibly been established.

The American Dragon teamed up with Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz against the Jericho Appreciation Society at AEW Double or Nothing. Over the course of the match, tensions between Danielson and Kingston reached fever pitch. This culminated in Jake Hager and Chris Jericho passing the former WWE Champion out.

Following the pay-per-view, Danielson recently pulled out of a Sunday meet and greet in Massachusetts. According to Fightful's report, a staff member explained that the American Dragon was unable to fly due to injury.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Bryan Danielson was forced to miss a meet & greet today. The venue tells Fightful that he's injured and unable to fly. AEW nor Danielson have confirmed or commented on an injury as of yet. Bryan Danielson was forced to miss a meet & greet today. The venue tells Fightful that he's injured and unable to fly. AEW nor Danielson have confirmed or commented on an injury as of yet.

Now Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer has reported that two sources have provided a recovery period. The injury occurred during the Anarchy in the Arena match, but fortunately, it didn't appear to be major. The report then went on to state that The American Dragon will miss action for up to two weeks.

Although Kingston, Moxley and Ortiz were present this past week on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson was nowhere to be seen. He was mentioned as not speaking to Kingston during the latter's promo on Chris Jericho.

Bryan Danielson is yet another major AEW star to pick up an injury

The former WWE Champion is not the only major AEW star to have picked up an injury in the aftermath of Double or Nothing. Newly-crowned world champion CM Punk announced this past week on Rampage that he had damaged his foot and would be requiring surgery.

It has since been announced that an interim world champion will be crowned in Punk's absence. However, Tony Khan will not have the luxury of a healthy Bryan Danielson during a time where his main event pedigree could have served well. Instead, Bryan's Blackpool Combat Club partner Jon Moxley has the opportunity to carry the world title once more.

Bryan and Punk have been the cornerstones of Dynamite programming since their 2021 arrival, so it will be interesting to see how AEW will cope with their absence.

