Potential backstage reaction in WWE to AEW World Champion CM Punk going off on EVPs following All Out

AEW World Champion CM Punk's verbal tirade after All Out has reportedly caused a stir in WWE as well.

After his epic win over Jon Moxley at the pay-per-view, The Second City went on a rant when asked about some top AEW stars going off on Colt Cabana and Adam Page. He also called out the professional incompetence of the EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks).

The blowout from Punk's words has also sent ripples across the WWE Universe. A recent report from Fightful Select stated that several stars in the promotion reacted to the incident, claiming that the CM Punk they knew was finally being revealed in AEW.

Furthermore, some of Punk's former colleagues speculated that the world champion was trying to run things at All Elite Wrestling, in which he is seemingly succeeding now. The Second City Saint was also reportedly called out for being selfish and arrogant.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps CM Punk just went completely off… CM Punk just went completely off… https://t.co/oi0Ymv1U3M

CM Punk is expected to defend his title against a former rival soon

Another big story that broke out of the All Out pay-per-view is the return of MJF.

The Salt of the Earth had been absent from AEW for months after going off on a rant of his own on Tony Khan. He was revealed to be the surprise Joker entrant for the Casino Ladder match. He entered the match wearing a mask and refused to unmask himself. He reappeared at the end of the main event between Punk and Moxley to reveal himself.

The implied message seemed clear as Punk and the top AEW heel stared each other down across the arena.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether CM Punk will lose out to MJF this time or retain his world title. A date for their match has also not been made official.

Do you think MJF should bag the AEW World Title this time? Sound off in the comments below!

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha