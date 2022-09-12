Potential details on suspended AEW star's involvement in Cody Rhodes' return to WWE

CM Punk's issues with AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have led some to question whether he had a hand in Cody Rhodes' departure earlier this year. While nothing is official, new speculation on the subject has arisen.

When Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he went against the flow of WWE Supserstars jumping to AEW. His departure from All Elite Wrestling came as a shock, especially since he had been one of the faces of the 'Wednesday Night Wars' and a co-founder of the company.

While speculation has swirled around Cody's departure, few have guessed that CM Punk could have been involved until now. Dave Meltzer discussed whether or not Punk could have influenced the American Nightmare's departure during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio:

"I don't think so. There's a reason, and both Tony and Cody basically made an agreement that they would never tell... I don't really think Punk had a lot to do with it. I do think that his wanting to be a babyface and the crowd not letting him - and I'm not saying that's the reason - but that had to be frustration. And, look, money...I'm sure there's a lot of small things, and Punk might be one of the small ones, I don't really know." (H/T WhatCulture)

Both Rhodes and Punk are currently out injured with a torn pectoral and tricep respectively. Cody had shared EVP status with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks from the moment they founded the promotion alongside Tony Khan.

CM Punk may also depart AEW following his altercation with the EVPs

Valerys Targaryen @rdfstr

I'm gonna leave this here .

What if Cody left because of the elite in the first place?

#AEW While everyone is hating CM Punk, nobody is talking about Omega, Matt and Nick...I'm gonna leave this here .What if Cody left because of the elite in the first place? #AEW Rampage While everyone is hating CM Punk, nobody is talking about Omega, Matt and Nick...I'm gonna leave this here .What if Cody left because of the elite in the first place? 😘#AEW #AEWRampage

While Cody may have had no issues with Punk, the news of this past week has been dominated by the altercation between the remaining EVPs, CM Punk and Ace Steel.

Punk went off on The Elite, Hangman Page and Colt Cabana during the post-All Out press conference. This provoked a confrontation following the presser, which led to the altercation involving and witnessed by several AEW names like Christopher Daniels, MJF and the promotion's second-in-command, Megha Parekh.

All involved have been suspended, and it has been reported throughout the week that Punk's future largely depends on the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation.

Do you miss Cody Rhodes in AEW? Could we one day see CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes either in WWE or AEW? Discuss your thoughts in the comments below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell