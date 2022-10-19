Potential details emerge on the extent of Hangman Page's fearsome injury on AEW Dynamite

Following Hangman Page's gruesome injury on AEW Dynamite, some details have emerged about its extent.

Page challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event of the 'Title Tuesday' Dynamite special. Both men went to extreme heights, with Moxley bleeding.

During the bout, The Purveyor of Violence hit a massive clothesline on The Anxious Millennial Cowboy. However, the latter sold the move awkwardly and went down neck first.

The world title match suddenly stopped as Page was unconscious after the lariat, and the doctors immediately arrived to check on him. The bout was called off as KO, enabling Moxley to retain his title.

A new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider stated that Page's injury looked like a real medical situation. Another source told Johnson that the star might have gotten a concussion, but it hasn't been officially confirmed as of this writing.

The report also mentioned that the medical team examined the Anxious Millennial Cowboy. Moreover, he was sent to a local hospital after Dynamite.

For now, Page's status is currently hanging in the balance. Sportskeeda Wrestling will keep you posted once more details about his injury have been revealed.

Several AEW and wrestling personalities sent their well-wishes to Hangman Page

After Hangman Page's unfortunate injury, positive messages were sent his way by various AEW and WWE stars and even some wrestling legends.

For the AEW camp, Saraya and Evil Uno led the way in wishing Page the best during this challenging situation. However, the most surprising one came from MJF, who is also tangled in the world title picture right now.

Big E, who is also currently injured, also sent prayers for The Anxious Millennial Cowboy. Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mick Foley also chimed in by offering their prayers.

It remains to be seen if the injury will put Page out of action or if it isn't that serious.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling are sending our well-wishes to Hangman Page. We wish the former world champion a quick recovery,

