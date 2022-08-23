Potential details on Johnny Gargano's move with AEW falling apart before WWE return

A new set of details emerged about Johnny Gargano's failed move to AEW before eventually returning to WWE Monday Night RAW earlier.

During his first run with WWE, Gargano made a name for himself on NXT, including having an iconic tag team with Tommaso Ciampa called "#DIY." He was the first NXT Triple Crown winner when he won the NXT, NXT North American and NXT Tag Team Championships.

After a six-year career in the Stamford-based promotion, he decided to take time off from wrestling when his contract expired on December 10, 2021. The 35-year-old didn't make any wrestling appearances from that point on as he was focused on raising his first son with Candice LeRae, Quill.

It was then reported that Gargano "heavily considered" working with AEW after talking to various talents, specifically Executive Vice President Kenny Omega.

However, earlier on RAW, the former NXT Champion made his surprise return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. A new report from Fightful Select emerged that Gargano didn't really have further talks with AEW and that IMPACT wasn't even a viable option.

The report further stated that several people pitched in for his signing to Tony Khan's company. However, it eventually turned out that the Jacksonville-based promotion didn't think that Gargano would fall to their lap this year.

"We haven't heard of any advanced negotiations between Gargano and All Elite Wrestling, and were told that IMPACT Wrestling was never a serious consideration. AEW sources when asked told us they didn't believe that Gargano was going to end up coming into the company throughout this year, though he did have several people in the company pushing for him," the report states.

During his promo earlier, Gargano said the main reason for his WWE return was that he had to "make a bet for himself."

WWE star Johnny Gargano was once mistaken to have an AEW debut

During the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, the "Joker" was slated to be Samoa Joe's opponent. It was later revealed to be Johnny Elite (the former John Morrison in WWE).

However, in a surprising manner, AEW's TV Twitter page accidentally posted that Johnny Gargano debuted even though it was Johnny Elite. The tweet was later on deleted.

Still, that was the closest fans had to see Johnny Wrestling's name near AEW. With the 35-year-old returning to RAW earlier, any potential rumors of having a stint with the Jacksonville-based promotion have been shattered.

What are your thoughts on Johnny Gargano's return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali