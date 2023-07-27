The 2023 edition of AEW's Blood and Guts match has gone down as one of the most violent matches in the promotion's short history. However, it was missing one major spot.

During the match, Matt Jackson and Wheeler Yuta ended up on top of the steel structure, with Matt performing a series of Northern Lights Suplexes on Yuta before the Blackpool Combat Club member wisely climbed back down, leaving Jackson stranded on top.

Many people thought that either one of the men would be thrown off the cage to the ground below in the same way that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara had been in previous years. However, that wasn't the case as no one plummeted to the ground at all.

This decision was by design, as Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported that the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite chose not to do the spot this year out of the fear that it would become repetitive, leading to fans expecting it to happen every year.

Instead, fans got to see Matt Jackson make it rain thumbtacks, pouring the huge bag of tacks through the gaps in the cage to the ring below, which in turn ended up making the match even more dangerous for everyone.

Jon Moxley did get a moment he was waiting for in this year's AEW Blood and Guts match

While this year's edition of Blood and Guts might not have seen someone getting thrown off the top of the cage, it did feature something that has never been seen before: a bed of nails.

Jon Moxley introduced the barbaric contraption shortly after entering the match. He managed to throw Kenny Omega into it before being thrown on it himself before Kota Ibushi performed a moonsault on him.

This contraption came directly from the mind of Jon Moxley, who according to the same report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, not only came up with the idea of having it in the match but that he had wanted to use something like it for a long time.

