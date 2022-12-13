Potential reason why Sasha Banks and WWE RAW Superstar are set to wrestle alongside multiple AEW stars at a major event 

Sasha Banks' upcoming appearance in NJPW has shaken up the wrestling community, especially since she'll appear alongside Karl Anderson, FTR, and Kenny Omega. In light of all the names present, Dave Meltzer has speculated on how the whole situation is even possible.

Until AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, major wrestling promotions have avoided having any stars cross over while still being signed. Due to this, Wrestle Kingdom 17 marks the first time that major stars from three different promotions will clash.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned all the stars that will appear alongside Sasha Banks at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

“You’re gonna have Sasha Banks, former WWE, you’re gonna have Karl Anderson, current WWE, you’re gonna have Kenny Omega and FTR, current AEW – all on the same stage. I wouldn’t have thought that would be something that could happen, but they did it.”

denver 🔪 @denverwlr WrestleKingdom 17 has the potential to be one of if not the best PPV ever WrestleKingdom 17 has the potential to be one of if not the best PPV ever https://t.co/YZpTWVWYxv

Meltzer continued, speculating that NJPW's prior arrangements with Karl Anderson allowed all the stars mentioned to appear at the event simultaneously.

“New Japan plans are booked far in advance and they hate to change it. He was figured into their plans, and when he left for WWE he wanted to at least continue through the Tokyo Dome (Wrestle Kingdom), or continue his booking plans and not burn the bridge that he had promised them. So he was allowed to do that.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Sasha Banks will reportedly be offered a sizable amount of money to appear at NJPW, which is rumoredly far more than Chris Jericho was paid the last time he appeared in the promotion.

According to Dave Meltzer, Sasha Banks was underpaid by WWE, and numerous other Superstars are as well

Ever since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE, fans have been wildly speculating exactly why the former Women's Tag Team Champions were unhappy. But Meltzer recently revealed insider information, which might just point out why.

Sherlene Witt (Roman Reigns 705+124) @wittsherl Miss these two beauties so much A Sasha Banks and Naomi appreciation tweetMiss these two beauties so much A Sasha Banks and Naomi appreciation tweet 💙💚 Miss these two beauties so much https://t.co/VdBIdTFu4A

During an earlier Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer revealed that Sasha Banks was asking for a large pay bump during her contract negotiations.

"What she was asking for was a very high number for a WWE woman wrestler, but if you look at the amount of money that WWE takes in, she would still be underpaid. Everyone from Roman Reigns to Brock Lesnar is underpaid..." (H/T WrestlingNews)

It remains to be seen if The Boss will make amends with WWE at some point or if she'll end up leaving the promotion entirely and debuting somewhere else. Could Banks find her way into AEW, or will she leave the wrestling world behind?

