Potential rumor killer on another major star working a similar deal to Cody Rhodes in AEW 

There has been some clarification on rumors that AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy has been working without a contract.

Freshly Squeezed won the title in October by defeating PAC at AEW Dynamite's Canadian debut episode. He has since defended the belt against the likes of Katsuyori Shibata, Jake Hager, and Trent Seven.

Similar to the time Cody Rhodes was working as TNT Champion after his contract had expired, there were rumors that Cassidy had been working without a contract. Rhodes eventually dropped the title before returning to WWE at WrestleMania earlier this year.

However, Fightful Select reports that they have confirmed with AEW this is not true. Cassidy has worked three independent dates outside of Tony Khan's promotion this year. The previous All-Atlantic Champion, PAC, also worked dates for RevPro and OTT while he was holding the title.

Cassidy has been feuding with Kip Sabian as of late. But he is also pursuing the Trios Tag titles alongside the Best Friends. They are set to compete in the $300,000 Trio Battle Royale on tonight's Rampage.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Dynamite results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Arizona Cardinals this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Orange Cassidy has previously addressed AEW's continual new signings

Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Kyle O'Reilly made his AEW debut by helping Adam Cole defeat Orange Cassidy!



youtu.be/U1KFFoM5tWM



#AEW @KORcombat 1 year ago today:Kyle O'Reilly made his AEW debut by helping Adam Cole defeat Orange Cassidy! 1 year ago today:Kyle O'Reilly made his AEW debut by helping Adam Cole defeat Orange Cassidy!➡️youtu.be/U1KFFoM5tWM#AEW @KORcombat https://t.co/9LtfsErQ8R

As a champion, Orange Cassidy has had several defenses against many different names both on and off Tony Khan's full-time roster. He has yet to defend the title in another promotion like his predecessor but he has defended against NJPW talents like Katsuyori Shibata and free agents like Trent Seven.

Cassidy previously described the rate at which Tony Khan signs talent as "tiring" for the fact that he has more competition:

"A lot more people on the roster, a lot more people I have to fight. I liked it better when there wasn't as many people for me to fight. But now that I have to fight all these new people, it's tiring." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Several new signings have been made this year by Tony Khan. The likes of Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, William Regal, and Rush have all joined in 2022.

Have you enjoyed Orange Cassidy's title run thus far? Let us know in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes