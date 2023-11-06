Potential rumor killer on former WWE Champion's return at Survivor Series 2023

New information regarding a certain former WWE Champion has come to light. Following speculation that he could potentially make an appearance at this year's Survivor Series, it seems that CM Punk may end up not doing so in the end.

Ever since his release from AEW around two months ago, it has been heavily speculated that The Straight Edge Superstar's next move was to push for a return to the Stamford-based promotion. Reports and speculations on this have been rampant over the past few weeks, with this year's edition of Survivor Series being the heavily predicted time for his return.

An earlier report from BWE claimed that CM Punk was set to meet with the WWE board members and potentially seal his plans with the promotion. However, moments later, Ibou of WrestlePurists denied this information and mentioned that according to sources surrounding Punk, this never took place. This meant that an appearance at Survivor Series was not on the table.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk sends interesting message to AEW star following a possible move to WWE

CM Punk has once more sent a cryptic message regarding his future disguised as a seemingly harmless post.

Earlier today, he responded to Danhausen, who thanked his fans for keeping him in the top merchandise sales despite being off TV for around eight months. In the same list, it could be seen that CM Punk was number two, despite not being with AEW anymore.

The Chicago native's response was seemingly in line with reports that he was scheduled to meet with the board members of WWE. The names he mentioned in his Instagram story were key figures related to the Stamford-based promotion around two decades ago.

"Meeting with Phil Zacko and Jack Tunney at the China club, brother," he posted.

Expand Tweet

Conflicting reports have been coming out regarding CM Punk, and in the end, these could keep changing until the PLE takes place. People will have to wait until Survivor Series to see whether this great return could be a reality.

Do you think WWE will make this huge return happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here