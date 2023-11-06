CM Punk sends interesting message to AEW star amid WWE return speculation

CM Punk has sent an interesting message to an AEW star during speculation about his return to WWE.

Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling after seven years away in 2021. He arrived in All Elite Wrestling during the 2nd episode of Rampage and sold out the United Center in Chicago based on a rumor that he would be returning. Ironically, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Punk had been fired from the company at the same venue in Chicago ahead of the September 2 episode of Collision.

Despite being fired over a month ago, CM Punk remains a daily topic of conversation amongst wrestling fans. He has not appeared in WWE since his ugly departure in 2014, and now fans are hoping to see him return to the company at WWE Survivor Series on November 25.

Danhausen took to Instagram today to note that his merchandise sales are still in the top ten for All Elite Wrestling, despite being off television for months. Punk reacted to Danhausen's message on Instagram in his post seen below.

"Meeting with Phil Zacko and Jack Tunney at the China club, brother," he posted.

Punk sends message to Danhausen.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 wants CM Punk to come to NWA

After All Elite Wrestling terminated the biggest star in the promotion, EC3 stated that he would like to see the controversial star come to NWA.

EC3 is the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and believes that the 45-year-old joining the roster would be a huge deal for the company. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, EC3 claimed that CM Punk coming to NWA would be a game-changer for the promotion.

"To have him [Punk] come in would be a game-changer, and I think our locker room has a more professional atmosphere sometimes. So, I don’t think the shenanigans [and] tomfooleries of the intertwining’s and dramatics would take place as much as people striving to be the best versions of themselves. And the best version of anybody is EC3 as the Worlds Heavyweight Champion."

You can check out the full episode in the video below:

CM Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling was spoiled for fans by injuries and backstage controversies. It will be fascinating to see if the veteran gets the opportunity to return to WWE down the line.

