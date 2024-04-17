Potential spoiler on whether former WWE star will dethrone Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty 2024

Samoa Joe is set to defend his AEW World Championship against a former WWE Superstar at AEW Dynasty. The star being discussed is Swerve Strickland.

Joe and Strickland have been battling each other for a long time. The duo locked horns during Revolution, however, it was a triple-threat match that included "Hangman" Adam Page. Now, they are slated to face each other one-on-one.

A platform called Bet Online has released the betting odds of certain bouts. These websites usually show which athlete is a fan favorite going into the match.

According to the stats, fans are in favor of Swerve Strickland with -200 odds and Samoa Joe is an underdog with +150 odds. This shouldn't come as a surprise to many as Swerve has been over in the fans for months now.

Also, Toni Storm (-400) is a fan favorite against Thunder Rosa (+250) and The Young Bucks (-400) are in favor against FTR (+200). The ultimate dream match between Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson sees Opsreay (-1000) as a fan favorite and Danielson as an underdog (+500).

Expand Tweet

Samoa Joe claims Swerve Strickland is not ready for him

Swerve Strickland defeated Konosuke Takeshita to become number 1 contender for the AEW World Championship several weeks ago. Later, Samoa Joe sent a message to him.

Speaking in a backstage interview with Renne Paquette, the AEW World Champion revealed that Swerve wasn't ready for the Samoan Submission machine.

"You know, it's baffling to me how he is feeling right now. This is a man celebrating the biggest fate he is ever going catch in his life, and next week, Swerve, when you walk down to that ring and you sign at that dotted line, I'm gonna make sure that you understand what you're asking for. You think you're ready? No... no, you're not that man," he said.

Expand Tweet

Only time will who would walk out as the AEW World Champion from AEW Dynasty.

Poll : Do you think Samoa Joe will retain his championship at Dynasty? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback