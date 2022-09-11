Potential spoiler on whether MJF will become AEW World Champion before the end of the year

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently made his return to AEW programming at All Out 2022 after a brief absence. Now, we have a possible spoiler on whether he can win the world championship this year.

The Salt of the Earth first appeared in a devil mask as the "Joker" in the Casino Ladder Match at the recently concluded pay-per-view. He then came out following CM Punk's victory over Jon Moxley in the show's main event, making his intentions clear of going after the gold.

On this week's Dynamite, MJF further reiterated that he is the perfect choice to lead All Elite Wrestling before being confronted by Moxley.

According to BetOnline.ag, the chances of Maxwell Jacob Friedman becoming the AEW World Champion are pretty high before the end of the year. As of this writing, the odds are:

Yes: -300

No: +200

You can check out the full results of AEW Rampage HERE.

Tommy Dreamer was not a fan of MJF namedropping multiple WWE Superstars on AEW Dynamite

On this week's edition of the Wednesday night show, Friedman namedropped Cody Rhodes and 'The Game' Triple H during his promo.

However, wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer did not like MJF mentioning the WWE Superstars as there was no real payoff from the angle. While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer noted that it was not a perfect time to do so amidst the backstage turmoil in AEW:

"Why are you going to, for this time specifically now on all hands on deck type of show, why will you talk about your unhappiness in a company as well as booking yourself for 2024. Mentioning Triple H, mentioning Cody, not needed at all in that promo. Where's the payoff? I wouldn't have done it right then and there on a show where it's raw raw all these turmoils going on and then a guy who came back and is still not happy even though he has money," said Tommy Dreamer.

A new AEW World Champion is set to be crowned on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see if MJF immediately challenges the victor on that night or waits until Full Gear 2022 for his big moment in the company.

Do you see Maxwell Jacob Friedman becoming the world champion before the end of 2022? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh