Potential update on AEW: Fight Forever's release date - Reports

AEW: Fight Forever is the much-anticipated debut PC & console title for Tony Khan's promotion, announced two years ago and yet to have an official release date. However, fans may now have some form of idea on that front after recent reports.

Fight Forever has been the subject of a whole lot of speculation during recent weeks. Reports emerged that the game had yet to have a concrete release date thanks to the fact it had not achieved the desired 'T for Teen' rating from ESRB.

When Sportskeeda reached out, AEW representatives firmly denied that to be the case with it being noted that the game had already been advertised as 'Teen' in the official trailer. ESRB put an end to that speculation just yesterday as they officially listed the title under the desired rating.

In another update on the matter, Wrestling Observer's Andrew Zarian reported that he had been told by someone in the gaming industry that the title was slated for a " Q2 release at this moment".

"Spoke to an old colleague who is deep in the gaming world. They mentioned to me that AEW Fight Forever is slated for a Q2 release at this moment." - Andrew Zarian via Twitter

Naturally, this is not an official confirmation of such. But a release in the second quarter of the year could potentially line up the game's release with AEW Double or Nothing in May.

AEW: Fight Forever is planned to have expansions if it does well

Sportskeeda has previously learned that there are plans to add to the video game when it does release. In what was described as a "fluid situation", it was described that the game and its roster in particular will have expansions made as long as there is fan demand to do so.

The list of talents available to the player is already set to be impressive, with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes confirmed to be in the game. But the likes of Swerve Strickland and FTR are set to miss the opening roster.

Either way, fans are sure to have answers sooner rather than later, especially with the game set to be under the spotlight at the upcoming IGN Fan Fest.

Are you looking forward to Fight Forever? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

