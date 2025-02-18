Potential update on Samoa Joe's AEW future

Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe is one of the biggest stars currently signed to Tony Khan-led All Elite Wrestling. A major possible update has been given on his contract status with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In 2022, Samoa Joe made his way to AEW. He dominated the Ring of Honor brand and won the ROH World Television Championship. Joe then transitioned back to All Elite Wrestling where he defeated MJF to win the AEW World Championship at Worlds End 2023 PPV. The Samoan Submission Machine is currently in The Opps faction involving HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata. The group has the potential to become future World Trios Champions if booked right by Tony Khan.

On X (formerly known as Twitter) Ibou reported that Samoa Joe may have quietly re-signed with All Elite Wrestling:

Samoa Joe may be locked in for AEW for a few more years.

Samoa Joe is the dream opponent for AEW star Kyle Fletcher

Kyle Fletcher has been one of the fastest-rising stars in All Elite Wrestling over the past year. He broke away from Aussie Open and turned on his mentor Will Ospreay to join The Don Callis Family and hasn't looked back.

In a recent interview on Down Under The Ring, Kyle Fletcher named Samoa Joe as his dream opponent. He revealed that the Samoan Submission Machine tops the list after competing in another dream matchup against Buddy Matthews:

"I got asked this the other day, and the one that stuck out is Samoa Joe. I've never touched Samoa Joe. Up until Dynamite, I'd never touched Buddy Matthews. So I think that would have been like my other one. I would have been like, okay, but now that we've had a match, we've been in the ring together, Samoa Joe. I think he's at the top of the list," Fletcher said. [H/T: Fightful]

We will have to wait and see if All Elite Wrestling books a program between Samoa Joe and Kyle Fletcher in the future.

