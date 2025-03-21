Real reason why AEW suddenly dropped WWE legend's storyline - Reports

AEW's current roster has several former WWE Superstars. A few such names are Cope, Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and more.

One of the most accomplished former WWE names in All Elite Wrestling is the legendary, Jeff Jarrett. The Last Outlaw is a WWE Hall of Famer. Double J also wrestled in WCW. In 2002, he founded TNA Wrestling with his father. This company is now a North American professional wrestling juggernaut.

Earlier this year, the 57-year-old announced that he was going on a retirement tour. Furthermore, he said that before hanging his boots, he wanted to become a World Champion. For a moment it looked like the Tony Khan-led promotionwas going to give him a massive push. However, this storyline was dropped without explanation. In a recent Q&A, PWInsider's Mike Johnson said that All Elite Wrestling dropped this story because it's not the right time to showcase it. However, they might conclude it in the future because it's too good to ignore:

"Someone in AEW decided to drop the story, at least for now. Hopefully, they get back to it, even if Jarrett doesn't win the title, because it was a good story with a good promo that kicked it off." said Johnson. [H/T: PWInsider]

AEW star Jeff Jarrett loves tribalism in professional wrestling

In a recent interview with Jay Reddick of The Orlando Sentinel, The Last Outlaw revealed that he loves and embraces tribalism in professional wrestling. According to him, it helps generate more revenue:

"I love tribalism. I embrace it because it is the nature of what pro wrestling is – home team vs. away, good vs. evil, black, white, shades of gray. So many aspects of this world are super-divisive and super-tribalistic. But in wrestling, with that ability to evoke emotion, you create more chatter, you create more passion and you create more revenue," said the AEW star. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Jeff Jarrett joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

