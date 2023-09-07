Real reason Becky Lynch is returning to WWE NXT next week - Reports

Becky Lynch has just made her presence known in NXT. She recently challenged for Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Championship. Other details on the reason for this happening were revealed.

NXT used to share the same airing day as AEW Dynamite, and the Wednesday Wars were ignited. This was the case until the White and Gold brand moved their weekly episodic show to Tuesdays instead, and Dynamite became the sole Wednesday Show.

Bryan Alvarez revealed on Wrestling Observer Live that aside from playing with a storyline, WWE wanted NXT to beat AEW Dynamite's ratings in the 18 to 49 demographics.

A superstar with a massive pull like Becky Lynch could be a factor in ratings, and her match with the NXT Women's Champion could draw in the audience.

“So, they’re going in for the kill next week [for WWE NXT]. They’re determined to beat AEW Dynamite in the 18 to 49 demographic,” Alvarez mentioned. [H/T ringsidenews]

Becky Lynch apologized to fans after not being able to appear at major event

This year, WWE's Superstar Spectacle will be held in India. Many superstars, such as John Cena, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jinder Mahal, have been confirmed for the show.

Earlier today, Becky Lynch revealed that due to unforeseen circumstances, she will not get the chance to appear on the show as previously scheduled.

The Man took to Twitter to apologize to all the fans. This was definitely a disappointment, as Lynch is one of the most popular superstars on the women's roster.

"I’m sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you - but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight," wrote Lynch.

Currently, Becky Lynch is set for a title match for the NXT Women's Championship, a title she has not yet gotten the chance to hold. Could she increase her already-stacked resume in WWE? Only time will tell.

