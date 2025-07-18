The Young Bucks had to give up their EVP privileges after losing their match at AEW All In. Now, a new update sheds light on the real reason they lost their titles.The Founding Fathers took on Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in a high-stakes tag team match at AEW All In 2025. A couple of stipulations were attached to the bout. If Ospreay and Strickland lost, they'd be barred from challenging for the AEW World Title for a year, and if Matthew and Nicholas Jackson lost, they'd be stripped of their EVP titles. The latter is what ended up happening at the PPV.Now, a new report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that the tag team match at All In was specifically orchestrated to conclude the authority figure angle for The Young Bucks. The report further mentioned that the Jackson brothers insisted on taking the loss. Moreover, the feeling backstage around this was that it was time for Matt and Nick Jackson to once again become a great wrestling tag team.On this week's Dynamite, the Founding Fathers acknowledged losing their EVP status. The duo was even involved in a comical segment during which their usual pyro didn't go off during their entrance.The Young Bucks received a new offer on this week's AEW DynamiteOn this week's AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks were shown dealing with life without their executive powers. They were even relocated to the boiler room, and everything around them on the show was seemingly produced to mock them.However, things seemingly took a turn for the better for Matt and Nick after their interaction with Don Callis. The manager proposed to do some business with the Founding Fathers now that Kenny Omega is out of his way.Although Matthew Jackson made it clear that the duo has no intention of joining Callis' faction, he admitted that the Jackson brothers could do with some friends in the company. It will be interesting to see how the supposed alliance between The Young Bucks and The Don Callis Family unfolds in the coming weeks.