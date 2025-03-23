Real reason why top star failed to show up on AEW Dynamite disclosed [Reports] 

A report has surfaced revealing the reason why a popular AEW star was absent from Dynamite a few days ago. This change was made at the last minute for Wednesday's show.

The March 19 edition of the show was impacted by the elements. A blizzard caused flight cancellations and prompted stars to find their way to the show. Some even drove for half a day to make it to the show in Omaha, Nebraska. This brought about some changes to the show due to the unforeseen circumstances. Fightful Select has reported that Jay White was one of those who could not make it to the show due to the blizzard.

White might have been one of the talents affected by the flight cancellations. The absence of The Switchblade was felt during the show, as he surprisingly did not appear amid the chaos of Jon Moxley and Cope's Street Fight. Only FTR and Willow Nightingale came to The Rated-R Superstar's aid.

AEW star claims Jay White is a cheater

A few weeks ago, Jay White came out as one of the stars who accepted Max Caster's "Best Wrestler Alive" open challenges. He ended up beating Caster in under a minute, hitting him with a Blade Runner for the win.

After the match, The Switchblade brought up how he'll be around at Revolution to see a new AEW World Champion crowned, stating that Cope would defeat Jon Moxley.

A fan on X/Twitter was not convinced during this promo, as he felt that there was a catch to White's words. Max Caster replied to their post and agreed as he called him a cheater. The former Acclaimed member was pushing his own agenda after being humiliated by the leader of the Bang Bang Gang.

During the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Jay White inadvertently struck Cope with the briefcase holding the world title. Fortunately, this did not end up being the reason the veteran lost that night. When asked if it was an accident or not, White felt offended by the question, but you can never rule out the possibility. It remains to be seen whether a sudden swerve could take place soon.

