Cope’s AEW partner faces cheating allegations

Huge allegations have been made against Cope’s AEW partner, which was not expected. Revolution might experience massive ramifications.

Cope will face Jon Moxley for the World Championship at the event. Many factors will influence the outcome of that match, which could potentially crown a new champion.

Max Caster, who is known to be quite the troublemaker, has now taken to X/Twitter to label Jay White a cheater after he made claims that he would be on Cope's side at Revolution.

Caster took to Twitter and wrote:

“He’s a CHEATER!”

White's comments on Dynamite on Wednesday also sparked a similar response from the fans, and many said that he would turn on Cope. It will be interesting to see what happens at the show.

Matt Hardy would love for Cope to win AEW Title

Former AEW star Matt Hardy is one of Cope’s very close friends, and he said he would not oppose the WWE Hall of Famer's winning the world title at Revolution.

Matt explained his reasons on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. He said that since Cope has a huge fan following, winning the title might benefit the company.

“It’s interesting for sure. Adam’s a guy who is a huge star and he has a huge following. He will bring a lot of his fans and fanbase to AEW, so I like the fact that he’s being used in the best way possible, I think building to a World Title match between him and Moxley is really good. I would not hate it at all if Adam wins the World Title, I think that could be a good thing," he said.

Those are some good points, and Tony Khan would undoubtedly want to attract more fans to his show.

