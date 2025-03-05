Matt Hardy wants 51-year-old WWE legend to win the AEW World Championship - "I would not hate it at all"

AEW is days away from presenting its sixth annual Revolution pay-per-view. Jon Moxley will continue his hostile takeover as Tony Khan's only four-time World Champion. Matt Hardy worked with Moxley in WWE and AEW and believes another familiar face would make a good top champion in the young company.

The Purveyor of Violence will reach the five-month mark in his record fourth reign with the AEW World Championship if he can retain over another veteran he's never faced one-on-one before: Cope (aka Adam Copeland). The former Edge of WWE recently returned and put Moxley and The Death Riders on notice. Cope vs. Mox is set to headline Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view. Matt Hardy has locked up with both men and has a very controversial past with the challenger but thinks a title change could be the right direction.

Big Money Matt has endorsed The Rated-R Superstar for All Elite Wrestling's 10th World Champion, and the company's 14th overall reign with the top title. Speaking on his Extreme Life podcast, the current TNA World Tag Team Champion pointed to potential positives resulting from a title change in the Revolution main event.

"It’s interesting for sure. Adam’s a guy who is a huge star and he has a huge following. He will bring a lot of his fans and fanbase to AEW, so I like the fact that he’s being used in the best way possible, I think building to a World Title match between him and Moxley is really good. I would not hate it at all if Adam wins the World Title, I think that could be a good thing," Matt Hardy said. [H/T to Fightful]

Revolution will mark the first-ever Cope vs. Mox singles match. The last Hardy vs. Cope singles match took place on January 13, 2009, when the current AEW star defeated the current TNA star in a six-minute SmackDown No DQ match two weeks after The Hardys defeated Edge and Big Show.

Cope to wrestle on tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight's high-stakes Dynamite will air live from Sacramento, California at the Memorial Auditorium. This will be the go-home Dynamite for Sunday's Revolution PPV.

Dynamite will feature Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta for the first time ever. The former Edge of WWE pinned the World Trios Champion on January 1 at Fight for the Fallen as Rated FTR defeated The Death Riders.

A Dynamite win tonight will bring Cope one step closer to defeating all three of All Elite Wrestling's World Trios Champions. While he has not faced Claudio Castagnoli, the Canadian star beat PAC on January 22.

