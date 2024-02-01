WATCH: Edge, Lita and the LOVE TRIANGLE That Rocked WWE

The love triangle involving Edge, Lita, and Matt Hardy is one of the most infamous and emotionally charged storylines in the history of WWE. This story unfolded in the early 2000s, captivating fans with its real-life elements and blurring the lines between fiction and reality.

Lita was dating Matt but in 2004, reports emerged that Edge and Lita had developed a real-life romantic relationship. This revelation added a layer of complexity to the scripted world of WWE, as it went beyond the usual fictional rivalries and alliances. WWE decided to book this into a storyline. The scripted tension between Edge and Matt Hardy escalated into a series of high-profile matches, including a memorable 'Steel Cage Match.' These matches were quite physical, as the personal animosity between the characters mirrored the real-life tensions. Edge ultimately emerged victorious in the feud, solidifying his status as a top-tier villain in WWE.

The love triangle storyline profoundly impacted the careers of all three individuals involved. Edge's character transitioned into a major antagonist, and he went on to become one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history.

