Another released WWE star has reportedly signed for Tony Khan's AEW

As per the latest reports, AEW may have picked up another released WWE star in Anthony Henry.

Henry was signed to WWE at the beginning of 2021, performing on both the NXT and 205 Live brands under the name Asher Hale. His stay in the promotion didn't last long, as he was released on August 6 of the same year.

Fightful Select has reported that Anthony Henry has signed an agreement with AEW, following the likes of Josh Woods and Blake Christian. Like Woods and Christian, Henry has been working for both of Tony Khan's promotions (Ring of Honor and AEW) over the past few months.

It hasn't been said when he signed the contract or whether the deal is on full-time or tiered terms. Fightful also noted that his signing goes against the mold of the company as he hasn't been announced with a graphic like Parker Boudreaux or other superstars.

Henry made his first appearance for the promotion in September last year, with his appearances on All-Elite programming becoming more frequent since February this year. The former 205 Live star also wrestled for Ring of Honor during the Zero Hour Death Before Dishonor pre-show, losing to Colt Cabana.

Tony Khan has yet to add another ROH regular to his AEW roster

In the same report, Fightful stated that despite being used during the Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor events, CB (a.k.a. Cheeseburger) is yet to be declared as All-Elite.

CB worked for ROH before Tony Khan acquired the promotion, notably facing Cody Rhodes for the world title in 2017. He remains a name synonymous with the brand in recent years.

CB has even worked events for AEW, wrestling Tony Nese and Max Caster on back-to-back episodes of Dark: Elevation. He has even plied his trade at New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he made his debut in 2016.

Despite his repeated appearances under Tony Khan's umbrella, however, it appears he remains a free agent for the time being.

