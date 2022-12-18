Reported reason why 6-time WWE World Champion was almost forced to lose title at major AEW event disclosed

A recent report claimed that former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was almost forced to lose his ROH World title at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society recently faced Claudio Castagnoli at the Final Battle pay-per-view. While both the stars put up a commendable performances, the Swiss Superman was able to take down Jericho to become the ROH World Champion.

The title was also put at stake at Full Gear in a four-way match involving Claudio, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara. While Jericho had successfully defended his belt at the event, there was apparently an alternate ending on the table before.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, TBS were apparently unwilling to have the Ocho appear at the ROH event.

"Tony Khan always booked [Jericho’s ROH Title run] to end with this show. Sam Linsky and TBS actually were at first against Jericho, as one of the top guys in AEW, appearing on this PPV show. Because of that, at one point the plan was for Jericho to lose in the four-way at Full Gear to Castagnoli, but that result reversed when everyone got on the same page regarding not being against Jericho being on an ROH PPV show." [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

Chris Jericho recently lost against a debuting AEW star

The JAS leader had an upsetting match recently in which he was pinned by the debuting star Action Andretti.

Andretti's past performances have apparently made quite an impression on Chris Jericho. According to a report by Dave Meltzer, losing to Andretti had been Jericho's idea to push the young talent.

"Action Andretti had a match on one of the streaming shows against QT Marshall and Chris Jericho was watching the match and decided at that moment that this guy is going to be a star. So, he decided that he's going to make him a star," Dave Meltzer said.

With Action Andretti gaining a huge boost in popularity with his unexpected win, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in AEW.

