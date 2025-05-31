Rising star has backstage heat in AEW; people are "furious" - Reports

AEW fans recently received a scare during a Powerbomb gone wrong. Now, word from backstage is that rising star Kyle Fletcher has some backstage heat for the spot.
On this week's AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher went to war for the former's TNT Championship. While Cole ultimately retained his title via disqualification, there was a nearly disastrous moment when Fletcher Powerbombed the veteran outside the ring.
It was meant to be a Powerbomb on the apron, but the two seemingly misjudged their positioning, and Cole's head skimmed the side of the ring. The 35-year-old has a history of concussions, which made the move even more dangerous.
Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Fletcher had backstage heat due to the botch, with several people reportedly "furious."
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
"There were a lot of people furious at Kyle Fletcher," said Alvarez. "At the end of the day, whatever you want to do is whatever you guys agree to do… but Adam Cole has had a history of head injuries. He’s had concussions — some public, some not. There have been other times where Adam Cole hasn’t been on television because he had a head injury and it just never came out." [H/T PWMania]
AEW's Kyle Fletcher vows to become TNT Champion
Even discounting the risky maneuver during their match, the animosity between Kyle Fletcher and Adam Cole is clear. The two also engaged in a backstage brawl on the latest episode of Dynamite, which had to be broken up by security.
Following his failed attempt to wrest the TNT Championship from Cole, Fletcher took to X/Twitter to proclaim that he would not rest until he claimed the title:
"I will not rest until I am TNT Champion," he wrote.
Fletcher has won championships all over the world, but he hasn't managed to get his hands on any gold in AEW. As his meteoric rise continues, it seems only a matter of time.