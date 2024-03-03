Rumor killer on Hikaru Shida getting married to a major name

Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida was recently in the mix of some interesting news on social media.

The All Elite star was getting paired with Shohei Ohtani, who is a Japanese professional baseball pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball (MLB). Ohtani recently revealed that he has gotten married to a regular Japanese woman. The fans were quick to jump to the conclusion as the rumor about Hikaru Shida being his wife spread quickly on social media.

However, on Twitter, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed that the rumors were untrue.

"Weird to post this and untrue."

Hikaru Shida speaks about her relationship with WWE star Asuka

Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida opened up about her relationship with Asuka. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Shida praised Asuka and noted how the Japanese star taught her a lot of things. However, Shida also revealed that she does not speak to Asuka much now.

"For now, we don't talk. But I had been [a] freelancer after six years, I started wrestling, and when I became [a] freelancer, Kana-san told me many things, like how I negotiate with the companies and how I [sic] wrestle as [a] freelancer. She was always like a teacher to me. I don't know how she feels, but for me, she was kind of a teacher, especially after I became a freelancer because she was also freelancer."

She further stated:

"She told me a lot of things. And after she came to the U.S., actually, we [didn't] talk, maybe only one or two times. So, we don't talk, and we don't text each other, but still, I learned so many things. Even [though] we don't talk, she's [still] my teacher [on] how I behave as a champion and how we [succeed] in other countries. I absolutely respect her even if we don't talk. I'm so happy she is here, and she's [succeeded] a lot." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Asuka has had an incredible career in the WWE. She won the first-ever women's Royal Rumble and is also a former Money in the Bank winner. She has also won every women's title in the Stamford-based promotion in the current era.

