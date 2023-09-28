Rumor of Tony Khan buying another major company reportedly squashed

AEW President Tony Khan is certainly a wealthy man and is more than happy to splash cash on both All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, but are the rumors of him buying another wrestling company true?

In the lead-up to the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1st, rumors started to spread on social media regarding Tony potentially purchasing New Japan Pro Wrestling from Bushiroad. This is simply down to how much NJPW involvement there is in the upcoming PPV.

Khan was even asked about this during the WrestleDream media call that took place on September 26th, and while he stated that he was surprised by the rumors, he didn't outright deny them.

However, Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (subscription required) has shut down the possibility of Tony Khan buying New Japan Pro Wrestling, stating that it was started by someone on Twitter and people simply get ahead of themselves.

Meltzer recalled times when WWE reportedly had been interested in buying other Japanese promotions like STARDOM or NOAH, claiming that people have no idea how hard it is for an American to buy a Japanese company. The closest example of this happening would be the UFC's purchase of PRIDE in 2007, but that was a deal made easier by the fact that PRIDE was nearly out of business in the first place.

Tony Khan had to issue a statement over recent problems with AEW Dynamite

The September 27th edition of AEW Dynamite was the first of three final stops on the road to WrestleDream on October 1st, but it seems that not everyone was able to get the best viewing experience.

Tony Khan had to issue an apology on social media during the episode as technical issues with the live feed prevented the show from airing as smoothly as it usually does. The reason for the issues was reportedly down to a new operating system at TBS.

The episode was then aired on TBS as a repeat after it went off the air, meaning that by the end of the night, everyone around the world got the same experience watching AEW Dynamite.

