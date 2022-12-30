Sasha Banks' massive return teased for an upcoming show following alleged WWE exit

Sasha Banks has had the wrestling world in splits over the past few months, as rumors of her WWE status have fluctuated back and forth. Now that Bushiroad's CEO, Takaaki Kidani, has teased the star about having more appearances in Japan, it seems like her time in WWE is most likely over.

Ever since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of a WWE RAW show back in May and were stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championships, fans have been up in arms about her future. Many believe that she might be AEW-bound, but she might just stick around in Japan for longer.

During a recent Japanese interview with Yahoo Sports, Kidani was asked about Sasha Banks' appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and simply teased her inclusion.

“There is a possibility that she will come to the Dome.”

nadia @vinamkaycee I said Sasha Banks can be excited only about two things. Either she got a role in a big movie or she’s going to wrestle in Japan. So glad my radar is still intact. I said Sasha Banks can be excited only about two things. Either she got a role in a big movie or she’s going to wrestle in Japan. So glad my radar is still intact. https://t.co/aioD77x6MH

While nothing has been confirmed yet about The Boss competing in Japan, Banks is officially in the country. Some WWE fans are already convinced that she's left WWE, especially after her recent Instagram story.

Dutch Mantell doesn't believe that Sasha Banks could make a difference in AEW's overall ratings

AEW has picked up numerous names across 2022, but in the past few months, their star-studded roster has done very little to increase their waning numbers. Some fans believe that bigger names could help bump up the ratings, but Dutch Mantell doesn't think The Boss will make a difference.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Sasha Banks enjoying her time in Japan. Sasha Banks enjoying her time in Japan. https://t.co/ZoNdGWe5x8

In an episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the wrestling veteran shot down the notion that Sasha Banks could consistently add more than a hundred thousand viewers.

"Oh, she will help them but what's she gonna add? Half a million viewers? Hell no! Hundred thousand? Maybe first time. Might get a little pump there but I don't know. But they got this girl, 45-0, Cargill right? So, they gonna have to get somebody with a name to go up against her," Mantell said. (01:00:57 - 1:01:30)

It remains to be seen if Banks is done with WWE or not and if she'll even continue wrestling in order to debut with All Elite Wrestling.

