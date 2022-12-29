Sasha Banks' latest Instagram story has led many fans to speculate that she isn't coming back to WWE anytime soon.

Banks hasn't wrestled a match for about eight months now. She has been a hot topic of discussion among fans since walking out of WWE RAW in May.

Amidst massive speculation about Sasha Banks being done with WWE, she reposted an emotional fan writeup on her Instagram stories. The original fan post was a "thank you" message addressed to The Boss and mentioned her accomplishments as a WWE Superstar over the years.

Check out the story HERE. You can also check out the screengrab of the original post below:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Quite telling that Sasha Banks shared this thank you post on her Insta stories. Quite telling that Sasha Banks shared this thank you post on her Insta stories. https://t.co/6HvpUdT56j

Here's how fans reacted to Banks sharing the fan post:

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @WrestleOps I don’t think it’s the end forever but I do think it’s the end for the next several years. Today or tomorrow is probably the last day of her non compete so she is saying goodbye, for now. @WrestleOps I don’t think it’s the end forever but I do think it’s the end for the next several years. Today or tomorrow is probably the last day of her non compete so she is saying goodbye, for now.

outer🥽 @outer_fiend twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Quite telling that Sasha Banks shared this thank you post on her Insta stories. Quite telling that Sasha Banks shared this thank you post on her Insta stories. https://t.co/6HvpUdT56j Vince gotta be one of the biggest bag fumblers of the century Vince gotta be one of the biggest bag fumblers of the century💀 twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…

King Jon 👑 @KingJon__



The door for a WWE return will never be closed on her, WWE will always be there I'm sure she realizes that, For now let's enjoy the absolute run she's gonna go on @WrestleOps Her run outside of WWE will be amazing!The door for a WWE return will never be closed on her, WWE will always be there I'm sure she realizes that, For now let's enjoy the absolute run she's gonna go on @WrestleOps Her run outside of WWE will be amazing!The door for a WWE return will never be closed on her, WWE will always be there I'm sure she realizes that, For now let's enjoy the absolute run she's gonna go on 🔥🔥 https://t.co/mx3NrkIyFL

AB @WayToo6ixy @WrestleOps Vince fumbling Sasha Banks and Naomi will never be forgiven @WrestleOps Vince fumbling Sasha Banks and Naomi will never be forgiven

MARRI 😭 @Jamarri6601 @WrestleOps She prob be back but like years down the line @WrestleOps She prob be back but like years down the line

Kira @SaphhireKira twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Quite telling that Sasha Banks shared this thank you post on her Insta stories. Quite telling that Sasha Banks shared this thank you post on her Insta stories. https://t.co/6HvpUdT56j Yeah...she’s tired of the disrespect! She is tired of being abused and looked over! Sasha is gone from WWE and this confirms it! Our girl knows her worth #SashaBanks Yeah...she’s tired of the disrespect! She is tired of being abused and looked over! Sasha is gone from WWE and this confirms it! Our girl knows her worth #SashaBanks twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…

Sasha Banks will go down as one of the greatest female stars in WWE history

Banks was a regular act on WWE's main roster for about seven years before she walked out of RAW earlier this year. During this period, she established herself as one of the best female stars of this generation.

WWE acknowledged the same when it released a list counting down the 50 Greatest Women Superstars of All Time and placed her at the #6 spot.

Last year, Banks appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. Judging by her comments, she was well aware of her worth. Here's what she said:

“I’m done with the 'I’m thankful,' I’m done with the pizza, I don’t eat that anymore. I eat steak like Vince McMahon, with vegetables like him. Because I can be that and that’s where I’m at. I’m here, I’m signed and I’ve been here, I’ve put in the work and if I see myself where I want to see myself, I’m on Vince McMahon’s level.” [H/T Give Me Sport]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



The episode will air on 2/21. Sasha Banks will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.The episode will air on 2/21. Sasha Banks will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will air on 2/21. 💀 https://t.co/DH3Q1jbP3L

Banks boasts a massive fan following and is talented enough to make it big outside the WWE umbrella. She is reportedly going to appear at the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.

Only time will tell if her ardent fans get to see her in a WWE ring again or if she is done with the company for good.

What does the future hold for Sasha Banks? Sound off in the comments!

