Scrapped plans for Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution revealed - Reports

AEW Revolution ended with Jon Moxley retaining the World Championship in a match that many fans deemed mediocre. It seems like Tony Khan switched the script at the last minute, as claimed by the latest update.

The True King battled Cope in the main event of Revolution. The match saw interference from Wheeler Yuta and Jay White. During the last few minutes of the contest, Christian Cage cashed in his title contract and made the bout a Triple Threat. After surviving numerous spears from Cope, Moxley retained the title by choking out the Patriarch.

Fans were furious that the company booked a lackluster main event for a blockbuster show. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Bryan Alvarez claimed that many stars were originally scheduled to be involved in the world title match, among which some returns were included. However, the plans for Jon Moxley and his match were changed before AEW Revolution.

Tony Khan says three other matches could have headlined AEW Revolution

Fans loved the three matches that took place before the main event of Revolution. Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Toni Storm vs. Mariah May, and Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher are the contests that happened ahead of Jon Moxley's defense against Cope.

While speaking at Revolution's post-show media scrum, Tony Khan stated that any of the last four matches could have easily main-evented the pay-per-view, as the matches were great.

“There were a lot of matches that could have been the main event tonight, including any of the last four, and that's why I really called it a big closing four because I really felt like okay, these final matches to go, to say these are all going to be huge matches with massive significance," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan brings the scrapped plans into play later on Dynamite.

