Several AEW stars are now reportedly 'open' to working under Triple H's leadership in WWE

The ascension of Triple H in WWE might spell trouble for AEW down the road, according to recent reports.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, former WWE World Champion Triple H has finally been appointed as the Creative Head of the promotion. This has brought up speculation that the company could possibly be more open to change in the coming weeks, considering it is free of McMahon's iron-clad regime.

A number of AEW stars who jumped ship from the Stamford-based company cited frustrations with the creative department. Now that management has gone through some drastic changes, Stephanie McMahon's brand has apparently become a more attractive proposition.

Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that several All Elite talents are seemingly open to joining Tony Khan's biggest competitor. Doubts about being misused under Triple H's regime are significantly lower now, which may prove to be the selling point for a mass exodus from AEW.

As of now, there is no concrete evidence of AEW stars deciding to switch to the rival comapny. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the situation develops in the coming weeks.

Several former WWE stars reportedly believe they would have avoided release had Triple H been promoted sooner

Triple H's rise to power has reportedly drawn out comments from several former NXT stars.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), a number of former NXT stars believe that they would still be on the brand if The Game was in a more prominent position sooner.

Triple H is apparently significantly more lenient with creative decisions, according to former NXT stars and other sources. It remains to be seen if the recent changes will prove to be tempting enough for All Elite stars to join the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

