Several ex-WWE names spotted backstage at AEW - reports

A recent report has shed light on a number of former WWE names being seen backstage in AEW this month.

The All Elite roster has a large number of stars who were previously a part of the Stamford-based promotion. As such, relations between the members of both rosters are frequently seen together outside of the pro-wrestling business. However, a recent report has claimed that a few former WWE names were recently spotted backstage in Tony Khan's company.

According to the report from Fightful Select, David Arquette was seen backstage in the Jacksonville-based company this week in Nashville. The report also mentioned that Summer Rae was backstage at the August 16 episode of AEW Dynamite, and she has also expressed interest in making appearances in the past.

Furthermore, Miro's wife CJ Perry (fka Lana) was also recently present behind the scenes, reportedly visiting the Redemeer. The report also claimed that former TBS Champion Jade Cargill was also at the 9th August Dynamite episode.

Whether these appearances mean anything more than meets the eye, is still to be determined.

Jade Cargill's on-screen AEW absence should be explained, according to WWE veteran

While Jade Cargill's reason for absence is reportedly some planned time off, it has not been explained as a storyline.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell does not approve of this. According to his words on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, there should be an explanation given to the casual fanbase.

"If she’s gonna take time off, you’ve got to do a series of interviews saying she’s not happy with it, and she’s leaving to go train, or leaving to find herself again and she lost it herself, don’t be too happy about it because she’s coming back and taking back what belongs to her." (04:00 onward).

We'll have to wait and see whether some of these names end up appearing in AEW in the near future, and also what's next for Jade Cargill.

Would you like to see any of these stars appear in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Sound off in the comments below!