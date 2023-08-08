AEW should clearly explain Jade Cargill's sudden disappearance from television, says veteran (Exclusive)

AEW has made a bad habit of not featuring top talent while they have a ton of momentum, and Dutch Mantell believes they've done it again with fan-favorite star Jade Cargill.

The former TBS Champion hasn't been seen on television since losing her title to Kris Statler. According to reports, she'll be taking a hiatus for an undisclosed amount of time before potentially returning to AEW.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell suggested that Jade Cargill's disappearance should've been prefaced with an interview series.

"If she’s gonna take time off, you’ve got to do a series of interviews saying she’s not happy with it, and she’s leaving to go train, or leaving to find herself again and she lost it herself, don’t be too happy about it because she’s coming back and taking back what belongs to her." (04:00 onward).

According to Wrestling Observer, there might just be a chance that Jade Cargill doesn't return to AEW at all. Dave Meltzer claimed that the star feels burned out, and was critical of the types of matches she was featured in across the past few years.

Dutch Mantell believes that Jade Cargill's AEW absence will cost her any momentum she had

Amidst the uncertainty of her future with AEW, Tony Khan himself has broken his silence on her status. According to Khan, not only is Jade Cargill still signed to the promotion, but they value her time and presence.

Later during the same episode, Dutch Mantell yet again blamed All Elite Wrestling Creative and noted that it makes little sense for her to just disappear.

"That’s creative’s job to do that, and if they’re not doing that then they’re just letting these things get away from them. If you don’t see it for two or three weeks or something from her – if you were 60 and 0 when you lost, to go do something else now, wouldn’t you at least try and get an interview out of it to explain where you went?" (04:30 onward).

It remains to be seen if the former TBS Champion will return to the promotion or not, but her situation seems far less severe than CM Punk's once did. Since The Second City Saint is back in action, Jade Cargill could just be back before fans realize.

