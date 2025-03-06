AEW has hosted several major celebrities in the past, but a name has popped up that could provide a major boost to the young promotion. A new report has revealed that several of the company's stars have made pitches to bring in hip hop phenom Kendrick Lamar.

After WWE hosted Drake at Elimination Chamber last weekend, many wrestling fans immediately entertained the possibility of All Elite Wrestling bringing in the rapper's sworn enemy. Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been locked in one of the most high-profile rap beefs of all time, culminating with Lamar's Not Like Us single, which won five Grammys and headlined Kendrick's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance in February.

Unfortunately, it wouldn't be an easy feat to pull off. Kendrick Lamar is currently one of the most popular music artists in the world. Still, according to Fightful Select, several talents within AEW immediately began pitching an appearance from the iconic rapper after Drake was shown at WWE Elimination Chamber.

All Elite Wrestling has hosted several rap stars before, including Rick Ross, Snoop Dog, Action Bronson, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Additionally, Swerve Strickland has a number of high-profile connections in the rap world. Whether Kendrick shows up on AEW television in the future remains to be seen.

Former AEW star Ricky Saints emulates Kendrick Lamar after making WWE debut

Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) seems to be a fan of Kendrick Lamar as well. The Absolute One made his NXT debut just two days after Super Bowl LIX, with the world still gushing over Lamar's halftime performance.

Saints twisted Kendrick's "Right time, wrong guy" phrase and applied to it his WWE debut, saying that it was the "Right time, right guy." He also posted a popular meme taken from the Super Bowl performance on Instagram:

After a quiet 2024, it seems the rivalry between WWE and AEW may be heating up again this year. Whether the two companies drag the famous rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar into their competition bears watching.

