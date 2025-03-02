Drake shares three-word message after attending WWE Elimination Chamber; major star responds

Drake shared a three-word message after attending WWE Elimination Chamber last night, and a major star reacted on social media. Last night's PLE took place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Popular musician Drake was spotted in the crowd for Elimination Chamber 2025 and Logan Paul paid tribute to him by writing "OVO" on his pod. The rapper took to Instagram following the show and admitted that he was sold on WWE after the experience. He tagged rapper "Lil Yachty" in his message, and you can check it out in his Instagram post below.

"I’m sold @lilyachty," he wrote.

Lil Yachty responded to Drake on Instagram and claimed that there was nothing better than WWE.

"Nothing better than the WWE," he responded.

Lil Yachty reacts to Drake's message on Instagram. [Image credit: Screenshot of Drake's Instagram]

Popular rapper Travis Scott accompanied The Rock to the ring for his confrontation with Cody Rhodes last night at Elimination Chamber. John Cena shockingly turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match and attacked The American Nightmare. The Rock and Travis Scott also joined in on the beatdown of Rhodes before posing with Cena following the attack.

Triple H not interested in major change following WWE Elimination Chamber

Triple H revealed that he had no interest in making a massive change following Elimination Chamber last night in Toronto, Canada.

Speaking at the press conference following the show, The Game was asked if more PLEs could become two-night events down the line. The King of Kings rejected the idea and noted that it would take away from the special events that were already scheduled for two nights.

"I'm not doing two-night pay-per-views once a month. That's just too much. (...) Look, stadium shows, when we have events that can be in stadium shows, Elimination Chamber is historically not a stadium show, and here we are tonight, right? We're on a hell of a run right now. So, when we can do the biggest business we can do, there's just some moments where you feel like this is going to be big, this needs to be bigger than the arena. That said, not everything can be here. Not every episode or PLE can be here, right? If you do, they're just not special." (From 49:41 to 50:30)

You can check out the video below:

WWE has incorporated a lot of mainstream stars on the road to WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell if Drake makes an appearance for the promotion in the future.

