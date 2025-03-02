[WATCH] Drake spotted during WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto broadcast; not officially shown on TV

Popular rapper Drake was seen during the Elimination Chamber: Toronto broadcast. But he was not shown on TV and wasn't formally recognized by WWE either.

The 2025 Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event took place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. The card featured several top superstars, such as John Cena, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and others. Drake also had a front-row experience of Cena's historic heel turn as the multi-time WWE World Champion finally embraced the dark side.

The 38-year-old has five Grammy Awards to his name. The rapper, positioned behind the commentary desk, was only briefly visible despite Toronto being his hometown.

Watch the footage of Drake during the Elimination Chamber: Toronto broadcast:

Drake recently released his latest project, titled Some Sexy Songs 4 U, a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor. The album was released on February 14.

During most of 2024, the Canadian rapper became one of the hottest topics in the hip-hop industry due to his feud with rapper Kendrick Lamar. The conflict started when Lamar dissed Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's song Like That. This led to a huge back-and-forth between the two rappers, who released several diss tracks during their feud.

