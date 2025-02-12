Ricky Starks shares an interesting reaction after WWE debut; seemingly takes a shot at AEW by referencing Kendrick Lamar

Ricky Starks has shared an interesting reaction after his official WWE debut. The now-former AEW star referenced Kendrick Lamar via his Instagram story.

The 34-year-old superstar recently left AEW, where he was a one-time AEW World Tag Team Champion with Big Bill. He also held the FTW Championship, winning it in 2021 by defeating former Team Taz stablemate Brian Cage.

On his Instagram story, Starks seemingly took a shot at AEW by sharing a photo of Kendrick Lamar from his Super Bowl LIX performance. The photo went viral after Lamar took shots at Drake with his song 'Not Like Us,' continuing their beef despite possibly facing legal consequences.

Interestingly, Starks has been referencing Lamar's Superbowl performance with phrases like "right time, right guy," and "...will the revolution be televised again." He could be positioning AEW as Drake in their feud. However, this is all speculation at this point.

Check out a screengrab of Starks' Instagram story:

The Undertaker recalled meeting Ricky Starks

The Undertaker has recalled interacting with Ricky Starks. The Hall of Famer reacted immediately after Starks' WWE debut.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The Undertaker revealed how he came across Starks at a gym. He said:

"Yeah, so I'm training at this gym; I noticed this kid is there every day, doesn't say anything, and is really respectful. As the training went along, and we needed different spotters and different help, he was always right there. Finally, we struck up a conversation, and he told me that he was trying to break into the business. I talk to him about different things,"

Starks previously worked as an enhancement talent in WWE. He lost matches to Jinder Mahal, Kane, The Revival (now known as FTR in AEW), and other major names.

In 2013, he made a backstage appearance on RAW, where he was bullied by Ryback, who put the former through a table. Five years later, he appeared on RAW as a US Marshal, arresting Roman Reigns. However, he was eventually attacked by The Big Dog.

It remains to be seen who turns out to be Ricky Starks' first opponent in WWE.

