Speculation on AEW's plans for Sting after his retirement at Revolution 2024

With Sting's retirement match coming up in less than a month, some have wondered whether this meant that his time with AEW was completely coming to an end. Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer recently gave his take on this.

In 3 weeks, The Icon will compete in his final match in his pro-wrestling career, seemingly in a tag team match against The Young Bucks. The promotion has not yet made this official, but this seems to be the direction they are heading towards.

On Twitter, fans were discussing this topic and Dave Meltzer too answered some fans. They asked him several questions surrounding Sting's retirement match. Eventually, one fan asked whether AEW had any plans of keeping him under contract following his retirement. Meltzer could not confirm anything but said that the promotion supposedly was planning to keep a relationship with the Hall of Famer even after his retirement.

"Not sure but I know they want to continue the relationship in some form forever," Meltzer replied.

This could be similar to the legends' contract that many have with WWE.

Ric Flair congratulates Sting after title win on Dynamite

Following The Icon and Darby Allin finally becoming AEW World Tag Team Champions, they were greeted with praise and support from across the wrestling world. This included a message from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Heading into The Icon's retirement, Flair entered AEW and served as one of his major supporters through his retirement tour. He also plans to be in attendance for the retirement match itself at Revolution.

On Twitter, the Nature Boy congratulated the duo for their first tag team title reign, as he posted a picture of himself honoring Sting during one of their recent victories.

"Congratulations to @Sting & @DarbyAllin on becoming AEW World Tag Team Champions! WOOOOO!" he wrote.

With 3 weeks left to go till the pay-per-view, all eyes will be on the champions, as they look for retaliation after The Young Bucks attacked them a few days ago, moments after they captured the titles.

