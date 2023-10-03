Speculation on other AEW stars jumping ship to WWE after Jade Cargill's signing - Reports

With Jade Cargill on the verge of making her highly anticipated WWE debut, there has been some speculation about what it could mean for the futures of many AEW stars.

Cargill isn't the first AEW star to make the jump to WWE in recent years. Both Blair Davenport and Gigi Dolin made the switch early on. Brian Pillman Jr. is set to debut very soon, and Cody Rhodes was one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling and still ended up moving back to his former home.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that more performers could switch promotions following Cargill's WWE signing.

"She's probably not gonna be the last person to do this. There's a lot of inevitabilities. There'll be people going in both directions, but right now, one company is dominant over the other. This is very much a situation, I would say, comparable to late '80s/early '90s WCW. I mean, they're not as bad - AEW's not nearly as bad off. But it's just one of those things, it's the evolution or whatever. I really see a lot of AEW as history repeating itself." (H/T WrestleTalk)

AEW combated Jade Cargill's departure with Adam Copeland's arrival (formerly known as Edge) at the recent WrestleDream pay-per-view. Stars from Japan, like Katushiko Nakajima and Mariah May, are also rumored to join the Tony Khan-led company, making it a fascinating period in pro wrestling.

Jade Cargill was offered a lot of money to stay in AEW

AEW put a lot of time and effort into making Jade Cargill look like a star inside the ring, which is why it was so surprising that she ended up leaving. But Tony Khan seemingly tried his best to re-sign the former TBS Champion.

During the WrestleDream media scrum, Tony Khan wished Cargill the best for the future. The AEW President added that he made her several lucrative offers that were all eventually turned down.

Khan even said he was surprised Jade Cargill turned down the offer as he was willing to give her more money than she initially requested.

