Update on top free agent's status amid interest from WWE and AEW - Reports

Both WWE and AEW are reportedly interested in bringing one of wrestling's most exciting free agents to their promotions, and there has been an update on the status of the man in question.

It was recently announced that former GHC Heavyweight Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima, who has become synonymous with the Pro Wrestling NOAH promotion in Japan, would be leaving the company after his contract expires.

While technically a freelancer at the time of writing, Nakajima will wrestle a handful of matches for NOAH in October before officially putting himself out there as someone who is looking for a new challenge in his career.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (subscription required), Dave Meltzer gave an update on Nakajima's status, claiming that WWE and AEW are the clear frontrunners in the United States, while New Japan Pro Wrestling are the favorites to land his signature in his home country.

"His contract has already expired with NOAH, but he’s doing a few more matches this month, and nobody in Japan knows where he’s going. I’ve got friends in Japan who have speculated WWE. New Japan (is) very high in the speculation. And when Tony (Khan) was asked, he said that (AEW’s) very interested too. When he was leaving, it was pretty much gonna be one of those three places because why else would he be leaving?” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Katsuhiko Nakajima is reportedly interested in AEW, according to Tony Khan

From the arrival of Adam Copeland in AEW to the anticipation of seeing Jade Cargill in WWE and even the pending arrival of Brian Pillman Jr. in NXT, it's certainly an exciting time to be a wrestling fan.

But it seems that if Katsuhiko Nakajima wants to throw his name into the mix of exciting movement within wrestling, it looks as if he could choose All Elite Wrestling. That is if you ask Tony Khan, of course.

During the WrestleDream post-show media scrum, Tony Khan admitted that he is interested in bringing Nakajima to his company as he thinks he would be a great fit. On top of this, Khan stated that he believes Nakajima is also interested in potentially becoming 'All Elite' in the near future.

